N.J.'s luckiest county? Back-to-back ...

N.J.'s luckiest county? Back-to-back $50K lotto tickets sold 10 miles apart

Thursday May 18

Two stores in Essex County sold back-to-back $50,000 winning lottery tickets over the past week, New Jersey Lottery officials have announced. The first winning Powerball ticket was sold for the May 13 drawing at Morgan's Liquors on Irvington Avenue in South Orange, officials said.

