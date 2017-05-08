Excluded N.J. governor candidates from both parties to hold their own 'outcasts debate'

Joseph Rullo, a Republican candidate for governor, is pairing up with his GOP and Democratic rivals excluded from the official gubernatorial primary debates to host their own next week at Stockton University. -- who have qualified for the ELEC debate -- signed their names to a letter of protest penned by Brennan and Zinna claiming ELEC "uses an arbitrary rule to restrict the democratic values we hold dear" and called for their inclusion.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.