Belleville stolen vehicle, drug paraphernalia found, Nutley police say
Stolen vehicle, paraphernalia found, Nutley police say Nutley Police stopped a vehicle after noticing the rear window shattered, authorities reported. Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://njersy.co/2qpvQZw Nutley Police stopped a vehicle on Washington Avenue on April 21 after noticing the rear window shattered, authorities reported Saturday, April 29. Police detained the occupants until additional units arrived, authorities stated.
