After Failure to Qualify, GOP Gubernatorial Candidates Plan Alternate Debate

Republican gubernatorial candidates Nutley Commissioner Steve Rogers and Joseph "Rudy" Rullo did not qualify for the May 9 primary debate to be held at Stockton University. Now, the two candidates are planning to broadcast an alternate debate online.

