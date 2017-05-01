After Failure to Qualify, GOP Gubernatorial Candidates Plan Alternate Debate
Republican gubernatorial candidates Nutley Commissioner Steve Rogers and Joseph "Rudy" Rullo did not qualify for the May 9 primary debate to be held at Stockton University. Now, the two candidates are planning to broadcast an alternate debate online.
