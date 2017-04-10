Tap Takeover at Cowan's Public in Nutley1 hour, 2 minutes | Food

Tap Takeover at Cowan's Public in Nutley Raise a glass to spring and summer beers on April 12. Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://njersy.co/2pltYzG Cowan's Public in Nutley is having a "Tap Takeover" event on April 12 - this time featuring Farmhouse/Saison style beer , traditional spring and summer brews that are pale, fruity and light, and which have been re-popularized recently by craft brewers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.