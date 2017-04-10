Tap Takeover at Cowan's Public in Nutley1 hour, 2 minutes | Food
Tap Takeover at Cowan's Public in Nutley Raise a glass to spring and summer beers on April 12. Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://njersy.co/2pltYzG Cowan's Public in Nutley is having a "Tap Takeover" event on April 12 - this time featuring Farmhouse/Saison style beer , traditional spring and summer brews that are pale, fruity and light, and which have been re-popularized recently by craft brewers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.
Add your comments below
Nutley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trashed MC proud registered sex offender suppor... (Oct '13)
|2 hr
|Justice League
|10
|DUI arrest is second for Hudson County s... (Mar '09)
|Sun
|Tia19
|13
|Camp Invention Summer Camp K-5
|Apr 8
|STEAM
|1
|Parking Enforcement
|Mar 24
|NJ Shopper
|2
|In Passaic, Acting Mayor Lora Looks to Run for ...
|Mar 21
|Dorota
|2
|1,500 child porn files found on Phillipsburg ma... (Mar '15)
|Mar 15
|rasputinsir
|5
|Deborah Ustas dies (Jul '09)
|Mar 14
|Joanne
|4
Find what you want!
Search Nutley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC