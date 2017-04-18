Skyway won't reopen until at least next spring: NJDOT

So you thought you were finally going to be able to take the Pulaski Skyway in either direction, didn't you? After all, the NJ Department of Transportation announced the In addition to the installation of the deck panels, the contractor still needs to pour the concrete between the northbound and southbound lanes, the center median Once all of this work is completed, an overlay driving surface will be applied to the entire southbound side of the bridge. t originally part of the Skyway rehabilitation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Observer.