Skyway won't reopen until at least next spring: NJDOT
So you thought you were finally going to be able to take the Pulaski Skyway in either direction, didn't you? After all, the NJ Department of Transportation announced the In addition to the installation of the deck panels, the contractor still needs to pour the concrete between the northbound and southbound lanes, the center median Once all of this work is completed, an overlay driving surface will be applied to the entire southbound side of the bridge. t originally part of the Skyway rehabilitation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Observer.
Add your comments below
Nutley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Need home services help?
|Apr 18
|TruFixed
|1
|Jack's Seafood Shack opening in Montclair
|Apr 14
|Jeesss
|2
|Full-time Nanny Needed for Newborn Twins (Feb '11)
|Apr 12
|jenam
|2
|Trashed MC proud registered sex offender suppor... (Oct '13)
|Apr 11
|Justice League
|10
|DUI arrest is second for Hudson County s... (Mar '09)
|Apr 9
|Tia19
|13
|Camp Invention Summer Camp K-5
|Apr 8
|STEAM
|1
|Parking Enforcement
|Mar 24
|NJ Shopper
|2
Find what you want!
Search Nutley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC