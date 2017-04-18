Skyway won't reopen until at least ne...

Skyway won't reopen until at least next spring: NJDOT

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Apr 19 Read more: Observer

So you thought you were finally going to be able to take the Pulaski Skyway in either direction, didn't you? After all, the NJ Department of Transportation announced the In addition to the installation of the deck panels, the contractor still needs to pour the concrete between the northbound and southbound lanes, the center median Once all of this work is completed, an overlay driving surface will be applied to the entire southbound side of the bridge. t originally part of the Skyway rehabilitation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nutley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Need home services help? Apr 18 TruFixed 1
News Jack's Seafood Shack opening in Montclair Apr 14 Jeesss 2
Full-time Nanny Needed for Newborn Twins (Feb '11) Apr 12 jenam 2
Trashed MC proud registered sex offender suppor... (Oct '13) Apr 11 Justice League 10
News DUI arrest is second for Hudson County s... (Mar '09) Apr 9 Tia19 13
Camp Invention Summer Camp K-5 Apr 8 STEAM 1
Parking Enforcement Mar 24 NJ Shopper 2
See all Nutley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nutley Forum Now

Nutley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nutley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Nutley, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,600 • Total comments across all topics: 280,468,307

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC