Rutherford's lucky day? Borough aimin...

Rutherford's lucky day? Borough aiming for St. Patrick's Day parade

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Apr 27 Read more: NorthJersey.com

Rutherford mulls idea of a St. Patrick's Day parade Rutherford residents are planning a new spring tradition - a St. Patrick's Day parade down Park Avenue Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://njersy.co/2pqipdN The Rutherford St. Patrick's Day party committee in 2017 donated a check for $2,300 to the Rutherford Food Pantry. RUTHERFORD - A group of bagpipers are looking to start up a new Rutherford spring tradition - a St. Patrick's Day Parade down Park Avenue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nutley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jack's Seafood Shack opening in Montclair 36 min Montclair foodie 3
Camp Invention Summer Camp K-5 Apr 26 cool 2
Need home services help? Apr 18 TruFixed 1
Full-time Nanny Needed for Newborn Twins (Feb '11) Apr 12 jenam 2
Trashed MC proud registered sex offender suppor... (Oct '13) Apr 11 Justice League 10
News DUI arrest is second for Hudson County s... (Mar '09) Apr 9 Tia19 13
News Woman accused of taking 2-year-old child to buy... Feb '17 Iris Rodriguez 1
See all Nutley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nutley Forum Now

Nutley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nutley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Nutley, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,615 • Total comments across all topics: 280,722,988

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC