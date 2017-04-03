Register now for town-wide garage sale

Register now for town-wide garage sale

Next Story Prev Story
55 min ago Read more: Observer

Once again, Kearny residents have a great reason to get started on their spring cleaning as the annual Kearny UEZ Town-Wide Yard and Sidewalk Sale returns Saturday and Sunday, May 6 and 7, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. That's an entire weekend to turn seldom-used or long-forgotten goods into some extra cash as part of the rain-or-shine event. The event energizes the town and helps bring new visitors and shoppers to Kearny, according to KUEZ coordinator John Peneda.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nutley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Parking Enforcement Mar 24 NJ Shopper 2
News In Passaic, Acting Mayor Lora Looks to Run for ... Mar 21 Dorota 2
News 1,500 child porn files found on Phillipsburg ma... (Mar '15) Mar 15 rasputinsir 5
News Deborah Ustas dies (Jul '09) Mar 14 Joanne 4
Clifton Music Thread Mar 13 Musikologist 1
What ever happen to the Sawyer Business School? (Jul '08) Mar 11 Greg 24
News Woman accused of taking 2-year-old child to buy... Feb '17 Iris Rodriguez 1
See all Nutley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nutley Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Essex County was issued at April 05 at 11:45AM EDT

Nutley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nutley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Oakland
  5. South Korea
 

Nutley, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,626 • Total comments across all topics: 280,071,322

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC