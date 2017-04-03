Proposed apartments pass first review stage

In a split vote, the Nutley Zoning Board of Adjustment voted to grant several land use variances in support of a mixed-use development at 434-438 Centre St., between Prospect St. and N. Franklin Ave. The developer proposes to build a 23-unit, three-story residential building with 40 on-site parking spaces with an 870-square foot office space on the first floor. Plans call for three two-bedroom apartments and nine one-bedroom units on the second floor and, on the third floor there will be two 2-bedroom units and nine one-bedrooms.

