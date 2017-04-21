Police: Threat disrupts Nutley Librar...

Police: Threat disrupts Nutley Library, school activities

Friday Apr 21

Police: Threat disturbs Nutley library patrons A juvenile has been charged after he made at a threat at the Nutley Public Library, police reported. Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://njersy.co/2p585I0 According to authorities, a police captain received information that two individuals entered the library on Tuesday, April 18, and one of them made threats.

