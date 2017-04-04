Nutley Scouts shatter their food drive record1 hour | Nutley
Nutley Scouts shatter their food drive record Nutley Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts collected 22,425 items during their recent food drive. Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://njersy.co/2oA9577 Nutley Cub Scouts from left, Marc Visco, Tyler Biro, Ripley Ballou and Russell Ballou collect food at the Nutley Park ShopRite.
