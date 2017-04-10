Nutley Scout earns Eagle Award

NUTLEY -- Kirill Pavlov, a member of Boy Scout Troop 147, was honored last month at an Eagle Court of Honor for earning his Eagle Award, the Boy Scouts' highest honor. To earn the Eagle Award, a Scout must be active with a troop, earn a minimum of 21 merit badges, assume a position of leadership within a troop and complete a service project that benefits the community.

