Major N.J. Trump backer: President was wrong on Syria

TRENTON -- One of President Donald Trump 's most vocal supporters in the New Jersey Legislature is criticizing Trump's decision to launch a military strike on Syria last week in response to a chemical weapons attack that killed dozens of civilians there. State Sen. Michael Doherty , who was the New Jersey chairman of Trump's campaign, said he's "disappointed" the Republican president went ahead with the bombing of the Syrian government airbase Thursday, noting Trump repeatedly said on the campaign trail that the U.S. shouldn't get involved in the Syrian civil war.

