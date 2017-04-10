Major N.J. Trump backer: President was wrong on Syria
TRENTON -- One of President Donald Trump 's most vocal supporters in the New Jersey Legislature is criticizing Trump's decision to launch a military strike on Syria last week in response to a chemical weapons attack that killed dozens of civilians there. State Sen. Michael Doherty , who was the New Jersey chairman of Trump's campaign, said he's "disappointed" the Republican president went ahead with the bombing of the Syrian government airbase Thursday, noting Trump repeatedly said on the campaign trail that the U.S. shouldn't get involved in the Syrian civil war.
Nutley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Full-time Nanny Needed for Newborn Twins (Feb '11)
|8 hr
|jenam
|2
|Trashed MC proud registered sex offender suppor... (Oct '13)
|Tue
|Justice League
|10
|DUI arrest is second for Hudson County s... (Mar '09)
|Apr 9
|Tia19
|13
|Camp Invention Summer Camp K-5
|Apr 8
|STEAM
|1
|Parking Enforcement
|Mar 24
|NJ Shopper
|2
|In Passaic, Acting Mayor Lora Looks to Run for ...
|Mar 21
|Dorota
|2
|1,500 child porn files found on Phillipsburg ma... (Mar '15)
|Mar 15
|rasputinsir
|5
