GOP gubernatorial candidates to appear in Oldwick on May 5
Republican voters of Hunterdon County and the surrounding area are invited to "Meet the Gubernatorial Candidates" on Friday, May 5, from 7:00 to 9:00 PM. Hosted by North Hunterdon Republican Club, this sharing of political platforms and ideas will be held at Zion Lutheran Christian Education Building, 18 Miller Avenue in Oldwick.
