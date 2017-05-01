Fyre Festival meltdown strands N.J. residents in tents in Bahamas

Six New Jersey residents were among the thousands of people left stranded when a week-long luxury music festival in the Bahamas backed by singer Ja Rule abruptly went bust and left people standing in a half-constructed venue. The Fyre Festival in the Exumas, southeast of the island's capital of Nassau, was shut down Friday, the same day it was supposed to begin, but not before people started arriving for the event.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.