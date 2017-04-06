Documentary to feature forgotten Army...

Documentary to feature forgotten Army base in N.J.

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Apr 6 Read more: NorthJersey.com

Documentary to feature forgotten Army base in N.J. Nutley residents recently discovered that Father Glotzbach Park was once the site of a U.S. Army base. Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://njersy.co/2oFgvGC The four-acre Battery "A" of the 98th AAA Gun Battalion, also known as Camp Nutley, opened off Park Avenue in 1952, chiefly to defend the George Washington Bridge, 11 miles away.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nutley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News DUI arrest is second for Hudson County s... (Mar '09) 21 hr Tia19 13
Camp Invention Summer Camp K-5 Sat STEAM 1
Parking Enforcement Mar 24 NJ Shopper 2
News In Passaic, Acting Mayor Lora Looks to Run for ... Mar 21 Dorota 2
News 1,500 child porn files found on Phillipsburg ma... (Mar '15) Mar 15 rasputinsir 5
News Deborah Ustas dies (Jul '09) Mar 14 Joanne 4
Clifton Music Thread Mar 13 Musikologist 1
See all Nutley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nutley Forum Now

Nutley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nutley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Egypt
  5. China
  1. Final Four
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
 

Nutley, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,968 • Total comments across all topics: 280,191,024

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC