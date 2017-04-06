Documentary to feature forgotten Army base in N.J. Nutley residents recently discovered that Father Glotzbach Park was once the site of a U.S. Army base. Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://njersy.co/2oFgvGC The four-acre Battery "A" of the 98th AAA Gun Battalion, also known as Camp Nutley, opened off Park Avenue in 1952, chiefly to defend the George Washington Bridge, 11 miles away.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.