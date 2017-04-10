Cheers and Jeers, April 11
Cheers to Joe Piscopo, lifetime entertainer and radio host, who acknowledged the accomplishments of community leader Bill Curcio at the Unico National "Night of Giving" dinner, where Curcio was honored. Piscopo was the guest speaker.
