Back surgery delays trial of ex-cop accused of trying to kill his brother

NEWARK -- The trial of a retired Belleville Police officer charged with attempted murder for allegedly shooting his brother has been adjourned while the ex-cop has back surgery, his lawyer said Monday. John Towey, 63, was indicted in August 2015 on charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault, endangering an injured victim, and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

