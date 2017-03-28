Verona Police Blotter Report March 19-25, 2017
The Verona Police Department logged a total of 354 assignments during the week of March 19-25, 2017. Responses included the following: 9 burglar alarms 33 rescue squad dispatches 9 fire department dispatches 8 motor vehicle crash scenes 2 DWI's 7 Arrests 126 motor vehicle stops that resulted in 101 traffic summonses being 50 warning notices being issued.
