Verona Police Blotter Report March 19-25, 2017

The Verona Police Department logged a total of 354 assignments during the week of March 19-25, 2017. Responses included the following: 9 burglar alarms 33 rescue squad dispatches 9 fire department dispatches 8 motor vehicle crash scenes 2 DWI's 7 Arrests 126 motor vehicle stops that resulted in 101 traffic summonses being 50 warning notices being issued.

