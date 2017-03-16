Sl inte! Belleville celebrates St. Paddy's Day
SlA inte! Belleville celebrates St. Paddy's Day The aroma of fresh corned beef permeated Town Hall in Belleville. Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://njersy.co/2nxroGA From left, Nutley resident Scott Sim; his daughter, Morgan Sim, who served as queen in the Nutley St. Patrick's Day Parade; Frank Dauksis, Grand Marshal in that parade; and his chief of staff in the parade, Michael Cirelli, stand in front of the Irish flag raised at Belleville Town Hall during an Irish Heritage celebration on Monday, March 13, prior to St. Patrick's Day.
