Residents laud paraders, decry project

Residents laud paraders, decry project

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Observer

Last Tuesday's Belleville Township Council meeting started out with lots of bonhomie as congratulations were extended to Michael Roscommons House owner Frank Dauksis and College of St. Elizabeth senior Morgan Sim on their selections as grand marshal and parade queen, respectively, for the upcoming Nutley Irish St. Patrick's Day Parade. But the upbeat mood at the meeting quickly changed when the governing body was asked to vote on a proposed financial agreement with the redeveloper of a 2-acre Valley tract at Terry and Cortlandt Sts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nutley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What ever happen to the Sawyer Business School? (Jul '08) Mar 1 Kaysee 23
News Woman accused of taking 2-year-old child to buy... Feb 20 Iris Rodriguez 1
Out of Control Traffic Enforcement Feb '17 crying towels 4 sale 2
News Paterson is among 22 N.J. police departments to... Feb '17 Iris lopez 1
Best Nail Salon I. Ruthetford Area? Feb '17 Mary 1
Italians Are The Most Corrupt Judges, Lawyers &... (Nov '15) Jan '17 Sunshine 3
News Owner of Lyndhurst cigar store accused of tax e... Jan '17 voiceall 2
See all Nutley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nutley Forum Now

Nutley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nutley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Nutley, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,764 • Total comments across all topics: 279,453,111

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC