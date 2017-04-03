Police seek public's help to find mis...

Police seek public's help to find missing N.J. man

Thursday Mar 30 Read more: The Jersey Journal

NUTLEY -- Police on Thursday asked for the public's help to find a 68-year-old Nutley man who was reported missing. Richard Shepard was last seen at 10 a.m. Wednesday, according to police.

