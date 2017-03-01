Police arrest suspected 'diversion' b...

Police arrest suspected 'diversion' burglars

A joint investigation between the Nutley and Bloomfield police departments has led to the arrest of two men believed to be responsible for numerous diversion burglaries, the Nutley Police Department announced. On Feb. 17, Nutley police were called to a Mountainview Ave. home after residents realized two scammers entered their home and made off with proceeds.

