Ocean County Republicans endorse Guadagno for governor
App.com reports the Ocean County GOP gave its nod to Guadagno during a convention Wednesday night in Toms River. Several candidates also were seeking the group's backing, including Assemblyman Jack Ciattarelli and Nutley Commissioner Steven Rogers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Nutley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What ever happen to the Sawyer Business School? (Jul '08)
|Mar 1
|Kaysee
|23
|Woman accused of taking 2-year-old child to buy...
|Feb 20
|Iris Rodriguez
|1
|Out of Control Traffic Enforcement
|Feb '17
|crying towels 4 sale
|2
|Paterson is among 22 N.J. police departments to...
|Feb '17
|Iris lopez
|1
|Best Nail Salon I. Ruthetford Area?
|Feb '17
|Mary
|1
|Italians Are The Most Corrupt Judges, Lawyers &... (Nov '15)
|Jan '17
|Sunshine
|3
|Owner of Lyndhurst cigar store accused of tax e...
|Jan '17
|voiceall
|2
Find what you want!
Search Nutley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC