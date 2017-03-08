Ocean County Republicans endorse Guad...

Ocean County Republicans endorse Guadagno for governor

App.com reports the Ocean County GOP gave its nod to Guadagno during a convention Wednesday night in Toms River. Several candidates also were seeking the group's backing, including Assemblyman Jack Ciattarelli and Nutley Commissioner Steven Rogers.

