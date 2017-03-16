Nutley Jaycees to honor Distinguished Service winners The Nutley Jaycees will celebrate its 2017 Distinguished Service Award winners on Wednesday, April 5. Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://njersy.co/2m7Gtlh The Nutley Jaycees will celebrate its 2017 Distinguished Service Award winners on Wednesday, April 5, at the Valley Regency, 1149 Valley Road in Clifton. This year's honorees are John H. Walker Middle School teacher Lynn Zazzali as Educator of the Year, and Go Green Co-Chair Sal Scarpelli as Outstanding Young Man of the Year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.