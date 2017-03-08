NJ Governor's Race 2017: March 6 - March 12
Nutley Commissioner Steve Rogers is running for the Republican nomination for governor. In being the only citizen to testify against legislation sponsored by John Wisniewski, a scenario was created in which one gubernatorial candidate publicly opposed legislation sponsored by another.
