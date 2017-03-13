NJ Governor's Race 2017: March 13 - M...

NJ Governor's Race 2017: March 13 - March 19

A new Quinnipiac University poll released this week shows former U.S. Ambassador to Germany Phil Murphy with a 17-point lead in his bid for the Democratic gubernatorial nomination, and a 22-point lead in a general election matchup with the Republican front-runner, Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno .

