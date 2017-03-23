Guadagno Gets Bergen County GOP Line for NJ Gubernatorial Primary
The Bergen County Republican Organization on Thursday gave Lieutenant Governor Kim Guadagno the official party line in the June gubernatorial primary. Guadagno received 397 votes from members of the Bergen County committee, Assemblyman Jack Ciattarelli received 108 votes and Nutley Commissioner Steve Rogers received 30 votes.
