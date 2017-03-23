Guadagno Gets Bergen County GOP Line ...

Guadagno Gets Bergen County GOP Line for NJ Gubernatorial Primary

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The New York Observer

The Bergen County Republican Organization on Thursday gave Lieutenant Governor Kim Guadagno the official party line in the June gubernatorial primary. Guadagno received 397 votes from members of the Bergen County committee, Assemblyman Jack Ciattarelli received 108 votes and Nutley Commissioner Steve Rogers received 30 votes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New York Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nutley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News In Passaic, Acting Mayor Lora Looks to Run for ... Tue Dorota 2
News 1,500 child porn files found on Phillipsburg ma... (Mar '15) Mar 15 rasputinsir 5
News Deborah Ustas dies (Jul '09) Mar 14 Joanne 4
Clifton Music Thread Mar 13 Musikologist 1
What ever happen to the Sawyer Business School? (Jul '08) Mar 11 Greg 24
News Woman accused of taking 2-year-old child to buy... Feb '17 Iris Rodriguez 1
Out of Control Traffic Enforcement Feb '17 crying towels 4 sale 2
See all Nutley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nutley Forum Now

Nutley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nutley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Wall Street
 

Nutley, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,503 • Total comments across all topics: 279,769,848

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC