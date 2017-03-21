Guadagno Crushes GOP Field in Bergen Screening
Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno, pictured at the Mercer County GOP Convention on March 15, 2017, won big at tonight's Bergen County screening. If Assemblyman Jack Ciattarelli had gathered some momentum with his wins in Middlesex and Mercer last night , Lieutenant Governor Kim Guadagno fired up her own afterburners tonight with a resounding victory in Bergen County.
Read more at The New York Observer.
