Police Chief Mark Minichini said the incident happened at about 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 22, at Joralemon St. and S. Franklin Ave. The pedestrian, an 83-year-old Nutley resident, was crossing Joralemon, from west to east, while a township Department of Public Works vehicle was turning left, from Franklin to Joralemon. The driver later told police that "he thought he was clear of the intersection," Minichini said, but "contact [with the woman] was made," causing her to fall to the pavement.

