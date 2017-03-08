Police Chief Mark Minichini said the incident happened at about 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 22, at Joralemon St. and S. Franklin Ave. The pedestrian, an 83-year-old Nutley resident, was crossing Joralemon, from west to east, while a township Department of Public Works vehicle was turning left, from Franklin to Joralemon. The driver later told police that "he thought he was clear of the intersection," Minichini said, but "contact [with the woman] was made," causing her to fall to the pavement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Observer.
Add your comments below
Nutley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What ever happen to the Sawyer Business School? (Jul '08)
|Mar 1
|Kaysee
|23
|Woman accused of taking 2-year-old child to buy...
|Feb 20
|Iris Rodriguez
|1
|Out of Control Traffic Enforcement
|Feb 7
|crying towels 4 sale
|2
|Paterson is among 22 N.J. police departments to...
|Feb 7
|Iris lopez
|1
|Best Nail Salon I. Ruthetford Area?
|Feb '17
|Mary
|1
|Italians Are The Most Corrupt Judges, Lawyers &... (Nov '15)
|Jan '17
|Sunshine
|3
|Owner of Lyndhurst cigar store accused of tax e...
|Jan '17
|voiceall
|2
Find what you want!
Search Nutley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC