Candidate warns: ISIS to 'unleash hell' if bill passes
TRENTON -- A Republican candidate for governor warned Monday that ISIS would "unleash hell" if New Jersey enacts a bill blocking Port Authority police from enforcing President Donald Trump's travel ban on Muslim-majority nations. Steve Rogers, a 38-year veteran of the Nutley police department, said he opposed the bill -- sponsored by Assemblyman John Wisniewski , a Democratic candidate for governor -- "purely for national security purposes."
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Add your comments below
Nutley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What ever happen to the Sawyer Business School? (Jul '08)
|Mar 1
|Kaysee
|23
|Woman accused of taking 2-year-old child to buy...
|Feb 20
|Iris Rodriguez
|1
|Out of Control Traffic Enforcement
|Feb 7
|crying towels 4 sale
|2
|Paterson is among 22 N.J. police departments to...
|Feb 7
|Iris lopez
|1
|Best Nail Salon I. Ruthetford Area?
|Feb '17
|Mary
|1
|Italians Are The Most Corrupt Judges, Lawyers &... (Nov '15)
|Jan '17
|Sunshine
|3
|Owner of Lyndhurst cigar store accused of tax e...
|Jan '17
|voiceall
|2
Find what you want!
Search Nutley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC