Candidate warns: ISIS to 'unleash hell' if bill passes

TRENTON -- A Republican candidate for governor warned Monday that ISIS would "unleash hell" if New Jersey enacts a bill blocking Port Authority police from enforcing President Donald Trump's travel ban on Muslim-majority nations. Steve Rogers, a 38-year veteran of the Nutley police department, said he opposed the bill -- sponsored by Assemblyman John Wisniewski , a Democratic candidate for governor -- "purely for national security purposes."

