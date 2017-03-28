Caldwell University honors alumni from Essex County
Caldwell University honors alumni from Essex County Caldwell University will recognize alumni professional excellence at the annual Veritas Awards on Friday, March 31. Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://njersy.co/2ouNEkh The awards are the highest honor the college bestows on its alumni for their excellence in their field. The reception is at 6 p.m. and the dinner at 7 p.m. at Essex Fells Country Club.
