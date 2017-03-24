5 ways to keep your neighborhood safe
Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://njersy.co/2nKXZvo With criminals working overtime to take advantage of citizens, the Nutley Police Department wants to build on its Neighborhood Watch program. While police provided advice on how to prevent crime, they also aimed to recruit citizens for help in a municipality of 29,000 residents and about 70 police personnel.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.
Add your comments below
Nutley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Parking Enforcement
|Mar 24
|NJ Shopper
|2
|In Passaic, Acting Mayor Lora Looks to Run for ...
|Mar 21
|Dorota
|2
|1,500 child porn files found on Phillipsburg ma... (Mar '15)
|Mar 15
|rasputinsir
|5
|Deborah Ustas dies (Jul '09)
|Mar 14
|Joanne
|4
|Clifton Music Thread
|Mar 13
|Musikologist
|1
|What ever happen to the Sawyer Business School? (Jul '08)
|Mar 11
|Greg
|24
|Woman accused of taking 2-year-old child to buy...
|Feb '17
|Iris Rodriguez
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nutley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC