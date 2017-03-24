5 ways to keep your neighborhood safe

Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://njersy.co/2nKXZvo With criminals working overtime to take advantage of citizens, the Nutley Police Department wants to build on its Neighborhood Watch program. While police provided advice on how to prevent crime, they also aimed to recruit citizens for help in a municipality of 29,000 residents and about 70 police personnel.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.