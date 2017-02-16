Woman accused of taking 2-year-old child to buy heroin11 minutes | Paterson Press
NorthJersey.com reports that:
Police say a Nutley woman took her 2-year-old daughter to Paterson to buy heroin, then tried to elude cops Woman accused of taking 2-year-old child to buy heroin Police say a Nutley woman took her 2-year-old daughter to Paterson to buy heroin, then tried to elude cops Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2lcEl8d PATERSON - Police say a woman from Nutley took her 2-year-old daughter on a trip to Paterson to buy heroin Tuesday and then tried to elude detectives while driving with her child in the back of the car, unstrapped in a car seat, according to authorities. The little girl was unharmed and turned over to her father while the state's child protection agency conducts an investigation, police said.
#1 Yesterday
YOU SORRY ACCUSE OF A MOM U SHOULD NOT BE ALLOWED TO BE NEAR UR CHILD AGAIN U COULD HAVE EASILY OVERDOSED IN FRONT THAT LIL GIRL WHO SHOULD ONLY BE IN A SAFE LOVING INVOLVEMENT INSTEAD U PLACE IN A WORLD SHE DONT DESERVE
