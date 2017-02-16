Woman accused of taking 2-year-old ch...

Woman accused of taking 2-year-old child to buy heroin11 minutes | Paterson Press

There are 1 comment on the NorthJersey.com story from Thursday Feb 16, titled Woman accused of taking 2-year-old child to buy heroin11 minutes | Paterson Press. In it, NorthJersey.com reports that:

Police say a Nutley woman took her 2-year-old daughter to Paterson to buy heroin, then tried to elude cops Woman accused of taking 2-year-old child to buy heroin Police say a Nutley woman took her 2-year-old daughter to Paterson to buy heroin, then tried to elude cops Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2lcEl8d PATERSON - Police say a woman from Nutley took her 2-year-old daughter on a trip to Paterson to buy heroin Tuesday and then tried to elude detectives while driving with her child in the back of the car, unstrapped in a car seat, according to authorities. The little girl was unharmed and turned over to her father while the state's child protection agency conducts an investigation, police said.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Iris Rodriguez

Paterson, NJ

#1 Yesterday
YOU SORRY ACCUSE OF A MOM U SHOULD NOT BE ALLOWED TO BE NEAR UR CHILD AGAIN U COULD HAVE EASILY OVERDOSED IN FRONT THAT LIL GIRL WHO SHOULD ONLY BE IN A SAFE LOVING INVOLVEMENT INSTEAD U PLACE IN A WORLD SHE DONT DESERVE
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nutley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Out of Control Traffic Enforcement Feb 7 crying towels 4 sale 2
News Paterson is among 22 N.J. police departments to... Feb 7 Iris lopez 1
Best Nail Salon I. Ruthetford Area? Feb 3 Mary 1
Italians Are The Most Corrupt Judges, Lawyers &... (Nov '15) Jan 30 Sunshine 3
News Owner of Lyndhurst cigar store accused of tax e... Jan 27 voiceall 2
News DUI arrest is second for Hudson County s... (Mar '09) Jan '17 LT_truth 12
News Award-winning Essex undersheriff charged with s... (Nov '15) Jan '17 annel 2
See all Nutley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nutley Forum Now

Nutley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nutley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. South Korea
  4. Climate Change
  5. Wall Street
 

Nutley, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,301 • Total comments across all topics: 279,043,902

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC