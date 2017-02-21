Two women hit by car at Montclair int...

Two women hit by car at Montclair intersection

Police said two people were struck by a car near the intersection of Valley Road and Bellevue Avenue on Friday, Feb. 17. Two women hit by car at Montclair intersection Police said two people were struck by a car near the intersection of Valley Road and Bellevue Avenue on Friday, Feb. 17. Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2m55uwR Police said last Friday, Feb. 17, a 61-year-old woman and a 63-year-old woman, both from Nutley, were hit by a car in Montclair. First responders load a patient onto an ambulance after two pedestrians were struck by cars on Valley Road in Montclair on Friday, Feb. 17, 2017.

