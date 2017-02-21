Target parks for changes

At their Jan. 19 meeting, the township Board of Commissioners authorized filing an application to the state Green Acres program for funding to replace the The 100-feet-by-50-feet soccer/lacrosse field, located off Park Ave. on the same side as the township Parks & Recreation office, had Tucci said the field is also used by the department for flag football and Camp Nutley so it's seen a lot of action and it's hel In the summer of 2012, Nutley arranged for the installation of a 169,000 square foot synthetic turf surface for Monsignor Owens Field covering two regulation-sized softball fields, regulation-sized football field and short-sided soccer fields for younger kids.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Observer.