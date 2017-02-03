See how many officials just endorsed Ciattarelli for N.J. governor

TRENTON -- Jack Ciattarelli , a Republican candidate for New Jersey governor, rolled out endorsements from more than six dozen elected officials from across six counties Tuesday. Among the notable names backing Ciattarelli, a member of the state Assembly from Somerset County: Al Gaburo, the chairman of his home county's Republican Party; state Sen. Christopher "Kip" Bateman , and Assemblyman John DiMaio .

