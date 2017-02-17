Residents praise snow-clearing efforts

Residents praise snow-clearing efforts

Friday Feb 10 Read more: News12.com

Road crews have cleared away snow from many side streets around New Jersey following a snowstorm that piled up various amounts throughout the state. In Oakland and Franklin Lakes in Bergen County, which each saw about 9 inches of snow, blacktop was visible early Friday afternoon.

