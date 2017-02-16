Recognizing implicit bias goal of prosecutor's police trainings

NEWARK -- Speaking to more than 20 local law enforcement leaders Wednesday in a training at Essex County's Leroy H. Smith Public Safety Building, Scott Cunningham was clear on the risks the profession faces if it doesn't police its own. "Once we've harmed a citizen, we can never go back and fully regain their trust," he told the badge-carrying students, who represented communities ranging from Montclair to Nutley.

