Paterson is among 22 N.J. police departments to turn down funding fora
There are 1 comment on the NorthJersey.com story from Friday Feb 3, titled Paterson is among 22 N.J. police departments to turn down funding fora. In it, NorthJersey.com reports that:
Paterson is among 22 N.J. police departments to turn down funding for body cameras The department's director says the cost of storing the recordings was prohibitive. Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2l1Mwqm PATERSON - State officials say Paterson is among 22 New Jersey municipalities that have declined state funding to buy cameras that police officers would wear on their bodies while on duty.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.
|
#1 Tuesday Feb 7
Bc they continue to use force
They treat people like animals kills mentally ill people like it's a game
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Nutley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Out of Control Traffic Enforcement
|Feb 7
|crying towels 4 sale
|2
|Best Nail Salon I. Ruthetford Area?
|Feb 3
|Mary
|1
|Italians Are The Most Corrupt Judges, Lawyers &... (Nov '15)
|Jan 30
|Sunshine
|3
|Owner of Lyndhurst cigar store accused of tax e...
|Jan 27
|voiceall
|2
|DUI arrest is second for Hudson County s... (Mar '09)
|Jan 11
|LT_truth
|12
|Award-winning Essex undersheriff charged with s... (Nov '15)
|Jan '17
|annel
|2
|Translation services in New Jersey
|Jan '17
|Danna5131
|2
Find what you want!
Search Nutley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC