There are on the NorthJersey.com story from Friday Feb 3, titled Paterson is among 22 N.J. police departments to turn down funding fora. In it, NorthJersey.com reports that:

Paterson is among 22 N.J. police departments to turn down funding for body cameras The department's director says the cost of storing the recordings was prohibitive. Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2l1Mwqm PATERSON - State officials say Paterson is among 22 New Jersey municipalities that have declined state funding to buy cameras that police officers would wear on their bodies while on duty.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.