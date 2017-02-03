Paterson is among 22 N.J. police depa...

Paterson is among 22 N.J. police departments to turn down funding fora

There are 1 comment on the NorthJersey.com story from Friday Feb 3, titled Paterson is among 22 N.J. police departments to turn down funding fora. In it, NorthJersey.com reports that:

Paterson is among 22 N.J. police departments to turn down funding for body cameras The department's director says the cost of storing the recordings was prohibitive. Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2l1Mwqm PATERSON - State officials say Paterson is among 22 New Jersey municipalities that have declined state funding to buy cameras that police officers would wear on their bodies while on duty.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Iris lopez

Paterson, NJ

#1 Tuesday Feb 7
Bc they continue to use force
They treat people like animals kills mentally ill people like it's a game
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nutley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Out of Control Traffic Enforcement Feb 7 crying towels 4 sale 2
Best Nail Salon I. Ruthetford Area? Feb 3 Mary 1
Italians Are The Most Corrupt Judges, Lawyers &... (Nov '15) Jan 30 Sunshine 3
News Owner of Lyndhurst cigar store accused of tax e... Jan 27 voiceall 2
News DUI arrest is second for Hudson County s... (Mar '09) Jan 11 LT_truth 12
News Award-winning Essex undersheriff charged with s... (Nov '15) Jan '17 annel 2
Translation services in New Jersey Jan '17 Danna5131 2
See all Nutley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nutley Forum Now

Nutley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nutley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Tornado
 

Nutley, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,964 • Total comments across all topics: 278,729,141

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC