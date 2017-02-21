Nutley musical, mural to celebrate Annie Oakley 'Annie Oakley' returns to Nutley in March. Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2m4ZzYE Nutley High School alumnus David Dizdari's mural of the Nutley Amateur Circus will be on display during the "Annie Get Your Gun" performances.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.