Nutley BOE postpones referendum decision
Nutley BOE postpones referendum decision A Nutley Board of Education vote on a referendum resolution is tentatively scheduled for March 13. Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2m4bvt0 The Nutley Board of Education has postponed its referendum decision, which it had originally planned to make at its public meeting on Monday, Feb. 27. A vote on the resolution is tentatively scheduled for the BOE's next public meeting on Monday, March 13, board President Daniel Carnicella said. The board will take more time to review community feedback and building specifications, said Carnicella.
