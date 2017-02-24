Nutley artist to exhibit in Morristown4 hours, 33 minutes | Nutley

Nutley artist to exhibit in Morristown Morris Arts' "Common Ground" runs from March 8 to Aug. 24 at the Gallery at 14 Maple in Morristown Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2lERdDW Nutley resident Alex Piccirillo's work will be featured in Morris Arts' "Common Ground" at the Gallery at 14 Maple in Morristown. That may be possible, at least through art, in a Morristown exhibit featuring the work of Nutley resident Alex Piccirillo, among other artists.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.