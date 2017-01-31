NPD: Help us find two armed robbers

NPD: Help us find two armed robbers

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Observer

Police here continue to search for two men they say allegedly robbed a Dunkin' Donuts at Park Ave. and River Road at gunpoint on the evening of Jan. 23. Police said employees at the eatery were visibly shaken when they arrived. The workers told them two masked men entered the shop, ordered one customer to a corner, while one suspect jumped over the counter with a gun in his hand and cleared the cash registers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nutley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Out of Control Traffic Enforcement Mon Lyndhurst Resident 1
Italians Are The Most Corrupt Judges, Lawyers &... (Nov '15) Mon Sunshine 3
News Owner of Lyndhurst cigar store accused of tax e... Jan 27 voiceall 2
News DUI arrest is second for Hudson County s... (Mar '09) Jan 11 LT_truth 12
News Award-winning Essex undersheriff charged with s... (Nov '15) Jan 7 annel 2
Translation services in New Jersey Jan 5 Danna5131 2
News Jack's Seafood Shack opening in Montclair Jan 2 heather 1
See all Nutley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nutley Forum Now

Nutley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nutley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
 

Nutley, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,424 • Total comments across all topics: 278,455,665

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC