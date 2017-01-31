NPD: Help us find two armed robbers

Police here continue to search for two men they say allegedly robbed a Dunkin' Donuts at Park Ave. and River Road at gunpoint on the evening of Jan. 23. Police said employees at the eatery were visibly shaken when they arrived. The workers told them two masked men entered the shop, ordered one customer to a corner, while one suspect jumped over the counter with a gun in his hand and cleared the cash registers.

