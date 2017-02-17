Governor's Race 2017: The Week That Was

Governor's Race 2017: The Week That Was

Sunday Feb 12 Read more: The New York Observer

John Wisniewski took a risk in being Bernie Sanders' most prominent NJ backer during the presidential campaign. This week, the Vermont senator's son, Levi Sanders, campaigned for Wisniewski's opponent, Phil Murphy.

