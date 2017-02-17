Governor's Race 2017: The Week That Was
John Wisniewski took a risk in being Bernie Sanders' most prominent NJ backer during the presidential campaign. This week, the Vermont senator's son, Levi Sanders, campaigned for Wisniewski's opponent, Phil Murphy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New York Observer.
