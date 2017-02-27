Glimpse of History: Racing on the boards in Nutley
NUTLEY -- It was built for bicycles, but the Nutley Velodrome, seen here in a 1939 photo, was also home to midget auto racing. If you would like to share a photo that provides a glimpse of history in your community, please call 973-836-4922 or send an email to [email protected] .
