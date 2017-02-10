Christie wants to start N.J. drug edu...

Christie wants to start N.J. drug education in kindergarten

Tuesday Feb 7 Read more: NJ.com

NUTLEY -- Citing the state's heroin epidemic , Gov. Chris Christie on Tuesday said he plans to enact a law that would expand drug abuse prevention and education starting with kindergartners. "We have people all across the state who are dying because they're using drugs," the governor told a classroom of sixth graders participating in a Law Enforcement Against Drugs program at the Washington Elementary School in Nutley.

