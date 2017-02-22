Bloomfield police make arrests in alleged burglaries
Bloomfield police make arrests in alleged burglaries Michaelangelo Costello, 31, and Wando Delmaro, 58, both of Jersey City, were arrested for alleged diversion burglaries. Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2m8hI7Z Authorities arrested Michaelangelo Costello, 31, and Wando Delmaro, 58, both of Jersey City, for a series of alleged "water department diversionary" burglaries in Bloomfield, that township's police reported Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.
Add your comments below
Nutley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Woman accused of taking 2-year-old child to buy...
|Feb 20
|Iris Rodriguez
|1
|Out of Control Traffic Enforcement
|Feb 7
|crying towels 4 sale
|2
|Paterson is among 22 N.J. police departments to...
|Feb 7
|Iris lopez
|1
|Best Nail Salon I. Ruthetford Area?
|Feb 3
|Mary
|1
|Italians Are The Most Corrupt Judges, Lawyers &... (Nov '15)
|Jan 30
|Sunshine
|3
|Owner of Lyndhurst cigar store accused of tax e...
|Jan '17
|voiceall
|2
|DUI arrest is second for Hudson County s... (Mar '09)
|Jan '17
|LT_truth
|12
Find what you want!
Search Nutley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC