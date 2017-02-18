Belleville council delays OK on 4th Ward development The measure would have approved a PILOT agreement for a developer proposing to build a 115-unit apartment building. Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2ltJvyM An ordinance to approve a tax exemption plan for a developer planning to build apartments at 91 Terry St. and 371 Cortland St. was tabled before its public hearing, but that didn't stop the public from being heard on the matter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.