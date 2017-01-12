Two men rob a Lyndhurst gas station a...

Two men rob a Lyndhurst gas station at gunpoint

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: NorthJersey.com

Two men rob a Lyndhurst gas station at gunpoint Police are looking for two suspects after an overnight armed robbery at a gas station in Lyndhurst, authorities said. Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2jAxUtj Officers responded to a call shortly after 1 a.m. at the Bridge Exxon station on Riverside Avenue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nutley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News DUI arrest is second for Hudson County s... (Mar '09) 23 hr LT_truth 12
News Award-winning Essex undersheriff charged with s... (Nov '15) Jan 7 annel 2
Translation services in New Jersey Jan 5 Danna5131 2
News Jack's Seafood Shack opening in Montclair Jan 2 heather 1
News Police searching for urinating, bleach-throwing... Dec 26 white mike 1
News Poll: Should Christie resign if he wants to cas... Dec 18 Tommy Two Times 1
News With Riverfront Park, Newark reacquaints itself... (Aug '13) Dec 17 Dave Schools 63
See all Nutley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nutley Forum Now

Nutley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nutley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
 

Nutley, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,480 • Total comments across all topics: 277,854,509

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC